Trump turns down meeting with Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly snubbed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

A source who knew about the request says Haley contacted Trump this week to set up a meeting with him at his Mar a Lago Resort, but Trump rejected her request.

Haley and the former president have not spoken since she said in an interview with politico that she was “angry” and “disgusted” by Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riot.

She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

She also said that she had to turn away from the president’s speech that day and feared that it would cause bad things to happen.

She compared the violence on Jan. 6 violence to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

But Haley said trying to impeach Trump was a “waste of time.”

Asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated. His business would suffer and his political viability would be lost.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and CNN