Trump turns down meeting with Nikki Haley

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this 2018 photo. She criticized Trump in a recently published interview.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly snubbed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

A source who knew about the request says Haley contacted Trump this week to set up a meeting with him at his Mar a Lago Resort, but Trump rejected her request.

Haley and the former president have not spoken since she said in an interview with politico that she was “angry” and “disgusted” by Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riot.

She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

She also said that she had to turn away from the president’s speech that day and feared that it would cause bad things to happen.

She compared the violence on Jan. 6 violence to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

But Haley said trying to impeach Trump was a “waste of time.”

Asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated. His business would suffer and his political viability would be lost.

EARLIER | Haley accused of changing positions on Trump since Capitol riot

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and CNN

