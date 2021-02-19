Suspect pleads not guilty in Augusta code officer’s killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect pleaded not guilty Friday in the shooting death of an Augusta code enforcement officer.

The arraignment for Smitty Melton was set for 9:30 a.m. Friday before Judge Daniel J. Craig.

Code enforcement officer Charles Case was fatally shot Aug. 20 while putting a “condemned” note on a home in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue in Augusta. The marshal’s office and code enforcement staff, specifically Case, had been to Melton’s property several times in the past few weeks and days. The marshal’s office says it was dealing with a junk vehicle, and Case was dealing with condemning the property specifically.

Melton is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday, according to court staff.

At Melton’s bond hearing months ago , prosecutors said code enforcement staff had previous dealings with Melton, including an earlier attack on a code enforcement officer.

Bond was denied at that hearing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.