SCHSL state finals coming to Convocation Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SCHSL state basketball finals typically take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. This year, the venue was unavailable for the games. The Convocation Center, usually the home of USC Aiken athletics, has been chosen as the new location for the state finals.

The finals will be played over four days, starting on Wednesday, March 3rd. The final game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 on Saturday, March 6th.

FINALS SCHEDULE:

Wednesday (3/3): 12:00pm 2A girls, 3:00pm 1A boys.

Thursday (3/4): 12:00pm 4A girls, 3:00pm 2A boys.

Friday (3/5): 12:00pm 5A girls, 4:00pm 3A girls, 7:30pm 2A boys

Saturday (3/6): 12:00pm 4A boys, 4:00pm 1A girls, 7:30pm 5A boys

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.