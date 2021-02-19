Advertisement

SCHSL state finals coming to Convocation Center

South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) logo
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) logo(SCHSL)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SCHSL state basketball finals typically take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. This year, the venue was unavailable for the games. The Convocation Center, usually the home of USC Aiken athletics, has been chosen as the new location for the state finals.

The finals will be played over four days, starting on Wednesday, March 3rd. The final game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 on Saturday, March 6th.

FINALS SCHEDULE:

Wednesday (3/3): 12:00pm 2A girls, 3:00pm 1A boys.

Thursday (3/4): 12:00pm 4A girls, 3:00pm 2A boys.

Friday (3/5): 12:00pm 5A girls, 4:00pm 3A girls, 7:30pm 2A boys

Saturday (3/6): 12:00pm 4A boys, 4:00pm 1A girls, 7:30pm 5A boys

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Augusta United's new program for athletes
Augusta United programs hopes to open doors for more athletes
Augusta United's new program for athletes
Augusta United's new program for athletes
Sam Burns sets big target with another low round at Riviera
Joey Logano (22) drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway...
Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash
AP source: Taijuan Walker, Mets strike $20M, 2-year deal