Sam Burns sets big target with another low round at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns respects Riviera enough not to take too many chances. His patient approach led to a 5-under 66 and a place in the record book at the Genesis Invitational. Burns had a five-shot lead among early starters.

He was at 12-under 130, tying the lowest 36-hole score at this PGA Tour event off Sunset Boulevard. It was last set by Mike Weir and Shigeki Maruyama back in 2004. Burns had a five-shot lead over Tyler McCumber and Jason Kokrak. Jordan Spieth shot a 68 and was another shot back.

Dustin Johnson was among those playing in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.