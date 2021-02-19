Advertisement

Sam Burns sets big target with another low round at Riviera

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns respects Riviera enough not to take too many chances. His patient approach led to a 5-under 66 and a place in the record book at the Genesis Invitational. Burns had a five-shot lead among early starters.

He was at 12-under 130, tying the lowest 36-hole score at this PGA Tour event off Sunset Boulevard. It was last set by Mike Weir and Shigeki Maruyama back in 2004. Burns had a five-shot lead over Tyler McCumber and Jason Kokrak. Jordan Spieth shot a 68 and was another shot back.

Dustin Johnson was among those playing in the afternoon.

