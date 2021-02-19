Advertisement

Richmond County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Honesti Mack
Honesti Mack(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Honesti Akirahs Mack was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South. She was wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and multi-colored tennis shoes. She has black hair with blond braids and brown eyes, and is 5 feet feet 1 inch and weighs 140 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She was previously reported missing in September, according to previous coverage by News 12.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

