Aiken Fest set to kick off a day late due to rain

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fair-like festival will kick off today after being delayed by a day as heavy rainfall drenched the CSRA Thursday.

Offered by Reithoffer Shows, the Aiken Fest was supposed to start Thursday and run through Feb. 28 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

However, Thursday’s weather made the start date unrealistic, so it will kick off today instead.

It promises more than 20 rides, plenty of food vendors, and prizes to win at the games.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. Closing is crowd-dependent.

The gate entrance fee with no rides will be $5 and free for children age 5 and younger.

The fee for entry and unlimited rides sits at $20 during the week, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages. There will also be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

As for keeping everyone safe, Reithoffer Shows will be implementing these guidelines:

Check guests’ temperatures upon entrance.

Recommend masks (masks are recommended but not required).

Encourage social distancing.

Provide lots of hand-sanitizing stations.

Sanitize rides on a regular schedule.

Use touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modify seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

For more information, visit AikenFestival.com.

