Program offers hope to S.C. residents struggling with housing costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for help through a new program from SC Housing.

SC Stay has $25 million available to disperse to people struggling to pay their rent or mortgage due to the pandemic.

The application period for the new program is now open. To be eligible, one must meet the following conditions:

Must certify that they are eligible and their income is at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size.

Must demonstrate that they are unable to pay all or part of the rent or mortgage, or are behind on their rent or mortgage, due to circumstances stemming from the coronavirus. Examples of this include, but are not limited to: Lost wages due to layoff. Reduced hours as a result of an employer going out of business or a reduction of staff. Inability to work due to infection with COVID-19 and required quarantine or a quarantine of a family member, etc.

Must have landlord or lender confirmation of their past-due status and be willing to accept payment on their behalf.

For those who are eligible, the program may cover up to six consecutive months of rental or mortgage payments -- up to $7,500. It can be used for back rent to February 2020 and/or future rent payments.

Click or tap here to complete the initial application .

If you need additional assistance, SC Stay’s toll-free hotline can be reached by calling 833-985-2929.

Money will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

SC Stay is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is part of the CARES Act.

“Affordable, safe and decent housing is a basic human need – and never has that been made more clear than during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bonita Shropshire, executive director of SC Housing. “We know that tens of thousands of South Carolinians have and continue to be impacted by this health and financial crisis. Our hope is that this assistance will help more people remain in their homes during this critical time.”

