AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are responding to a pedestrian struck at Wrightsboro Road and Champagne Avenue in Richmond County.

Richmond County dispatch confirmed the call came in at 10:14 p.m.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they develop.

