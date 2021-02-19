Advertisement

Nearly 56,700 gallons of wastewater spill at Augusta sewage plant

By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rainfall Thursday led to the spill of 56,700 gallons of wastewater at an Augusta-Richmond County sewage plant, officials said.

Officials became aware of the spill at 11 a.m. at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway, and it had been corrected by 5 p.m.

In a notice, officials explained the situation this way:

“While pumping flows at rates in excess of 100,000,000 gallons per day of highly diluted wastewater through the treatment process plant staff discovered a point at which the internal collection system was overwhelmed and process recycle flow was exiting a manhole and flowing into a storm water retention basin and discharging into Phinizy Swamp.”

The source of the excess flow was identified as a drain line that was submerged due to the high volume of water being processed. Plant staff were able to plug the line and stop the high flow from entering the collection system. A valve will be added to the drain line in order to allow control of the flow allowed to pass the drain.

Earlier this week, officials announced a similar but much larger spill at the facility on Saturday. Although officials said the wastewater was highly diluted, the amount was large: 7.96 million gallons. After that spill, officials said projects are underway to keep large amounts of rainwater from getting into the sewage system in the future.

MORE | Augusta Commission agenda: Property taxes, commission pay and going green

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction...
Here are the Richmond County schools currently learning at-home
Tony Christopher Jay
Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director surrenders in sex case
Abortions
Judge temporarily halts near-ban on S.C. abortions
Anthony Tyrone Bryant Jr. was last seen on Dec. 31, 2020.
Family says missing man was last seen Dec. 31