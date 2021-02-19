Nearly 56,700 gallons of wastewater spill at Augusta sewage plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rainfall Thursday led to the spill of 56,700 gallons of wastewater at an Augusta-Richmond County sewage plant, officials said.

Officials became aware of the spill at 11 a.m. at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway, and it had been corrected by 5 p.m.

In a notice, officials explained the situation this way:

“While pumping flows at rates in excess of 100,000,000 gallons per day of highly diluted wastewater through the treatment process plant staff discovered a point at which the internal collection system was overwhelmed and process recycle flow was exiting a manhole and flowing into a storm water retention basin and discharging into Phinizy Swamp.”

The source of the excess flow was identified as a drain line that was submerged due to the high volume of water being processed. Plant staff were able to plug the line and stop the high flow from entering the collection system. A valve will be added to the drain line in order to allow control of the flow allowed to pass the drain.

Earlier this week, officials announced a similar but much larger spill at the facility on Saturday. Although officials said the wastewater was highly diluted, the amount was large: 7.96 million gallons. After that spill, officials said projects are underway to keep large amounts of rainwater from getting into the sewage system in the future.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.