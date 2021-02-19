N.C. man indicted on charges of threatening to kill president

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man with a long history of violence faces up to 25 years in prison after he was indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

A federal grand jury in Charlotte indicted 27-year-old David Kyle Reeves for making threats against the President of the United States and related charges.

Reeves was arrested on Friday, Feb. 5 via a federal complaint.

According to allegations in the affidavit filed with the complaint and the indictment, between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, Reeves contacted multiple times the White House switchboard via telephone and made threats against President Biden and others.

Court documents allege a Secret Service agent contacted Reeves to discuss the threats.

Reeves allegedly proceeded to call back the Secret Service agent multiple times throughout the day, and repeated the threats against the President, the Secret Service agent and others.

Court documents further allege that, on the same day, Reeves also contacted the U.S. Capitol Police switchboard and communicated similar threats.

The indictment charges Reeves with making a threat against the President of the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine; two counts of interstate communications with intent to injure, which carry a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count; and influencing a federal official by threat, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Reeves is currently in federal custody. Reeves’ court hearing on the new charges has not been scheduled yet.

The charges against Reeves are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Secret Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Bozin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.