AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies were looking to find 17-year-old Yamilet Calderon.

Calderon was last seen on Feb. 18 on the 4700 block of Mike Padgett Hwy. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says she was located later the same night.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.