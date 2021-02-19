Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have gone all week without speaking after the two Penske teammates crashed on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Logano says they must before Sunday’s next race so they can move past the crash for the sake of their team. Keselowski was trying to pass Logano for the win when the two cars spun out and Michael McDowell slipped through for the win.

Logano says he doesn’t think either driver is to blame.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.