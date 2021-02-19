Advertisement

Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash

Joey Logano (22) drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway...
Joey Logano (22) drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have gone all week without speaking after the two Penske teammates crashed on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Logano says they must before Sunday’s next race so they can move past the crash for the sake of their team. Keselowski was trying to pass Logano for the win when the two cars spun out and Michael McDowell slipped through for the win.

Logano says he doesn’t think either driver is to blame.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Augusta United's new program for athletes
Augusta United programs hopes to open doors for more athletes
Augusta United's new program for athletes
Augusta United's new program for athletes
Sam Burns sets big target with another low round at Riviera
AP source: Taijuan Walker, Mets strike $20M, 2-year deal