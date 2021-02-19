Local 13-year-old wants to blow your mind with his magic act

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Now I want you to pick a card... Put the card on the top of the deck.”

From magic tricks to balloon animals, to light shows, 13-year-old Brady O’Shea has become quite the entertainer.

“It’s kind of like my passion. I love doing it and I also like entertaining people and making them happy,” he said.

It all started five years ago with a magic kit from Costco.

“Nowadays I do more advanced tricks like making things disappear, reappear, making things float, doing a lot of advanced card tricks. Things like that,” O’Shea said.

He made balloon animals appear in his act when he got one at the fair a few years ago.

“It accidentally came apart and then I took the whole thing apart and I figured out how the folds work. And then I kind of came up with the blueprints in my brain for a bunch of different animals,” he said.

But the most colorful part of O’Shea’s act takes place in the dark.

It’s called POI, where he uses light-up balls on the end of strings that he swings around.

This act won O’Shea second place in his middle school talent show, and he hopes one day he can perform in a much bigger competition.

“My goal is probably go on AGT and make it to the live shows,” he said.

He also does shows and lessons if you’re interested. To find out more about his act and lessons, you can call his line at 706-830-5649 or send him an email to rocio4b@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.