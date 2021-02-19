Advertisement

Kemp wants to keep successors from curbing religious services

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed legislation Thursday that would bar future governors from limiting in-person religious services during a public health emergency.

The bill, crafted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, would ensure that emergency powers granted to the governor for any reason could not be used “to specifically limit the practice of any religion.”

“The Faith Protection Act will ensure the emergency powers of any governor of Georgia in the years to come are not used to limit the God-given right to worship,” Kemp said in a statement.

MORE | S.C. bill would keep churches open during emergencies

When the pandemic began last spring, Kemp allowed houses of worship to remain open so long as congregants maintained social distancing — even though some of the state’s earliest outbreaks were linked to religious services. Kemp instead sought to work with religious leaders to promote alternative methods of meeting such as online or drive-up services.

Even that policy, which was fairly permissive compared to some other states, led to issues.

In April, a pastor in Statesboro was cited on a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct after police repeatedly found congregants at the Church of God the Bibleway not following social distancing guidelines.

Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler, a Republican from Acworth, also seeks to place limits on a governor’s emergency powers.

House Bill 358, which is being debated in a House subcommittee, would require that the state legislature renew a state of emergency every 90 days and would allow legislators to place limitations on a governor’s emergency powers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety

Latest News

South Carolinians financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for help through...
Program offers hope to S.C. residents struggling with housing costs
With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer