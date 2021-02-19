Advertisement

Here are the Richmond County schools currently learning at-home

Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction...
Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.(Source: WIS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.

Students from these schools are switching to at-home instruction and won’t return to campus until Feb. 22.

  • Willis Foreman Elementary School
  • Deer Chase Elementary School
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
  • Langford Middle School

Hephzibah High School will reopen on Feb. 23.

The school district announced on Friday that Pine Hill Middle School will now reopen on March 1.

As always there is no impact on virtual learners.

Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup should call 706-826-1122.

