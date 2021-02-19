Heavy rainfall puts a damper on home of one Beech Island neighbor

BEECH ISLAND, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aside from the high-water levels at the river, all of the recent rainfall hasn’t affected neighbors in downtown North Augusta too badly.

But not everyone in our area has been so lucky.

“It’s just a mess.”

For Annie Jenkins, it’s a mess she’s seen time and time again.

Since she lives at the bottom of a hill, her yard collects water from the rest of the road. It flows across the street and through these woods leading right down to her house.

“Ooh, see the ground is so wet,” she said.

But the flooding isn’t just in the yard. Under her house sits nearly a foot of flooding water.

“The house is never dry underneath unless it doesn’t rain for a month or two it might dry out,” Jenkins said.

In the 25 years she’s been a resident here, she’s had to deal with a lot of damage.

“I’ve had to replace the back bedroom floor two or three times. The bathroom--the hall bathroom floor about three or four times. The kitchen floor needs repairing,” Jenkins said.

Scott Hyatt with the Army Corps of Engineers says the timing of all this rain makes it especially tough for flood-prone areas.

“This time of year, there are no leaves on the trees. The vegetation is largely dormant, so when you get rainfall, the majority of that is going to turn into runoff. The ground is saturated so it’s not going to soak in,” he explained.

With her daughter and grandchildren living with her, Jenkins worries about the health and safety of her family.

“We’ve been having these problems for years. I’ve been trying to get help but nobody wants to do anything,” Jenkins said.

We asked Hyatt to compare the lake levels to where they were when we got all that rain last year.

He says we’re about four feet lower this year, and they don’t anticipate the lakes filling up any time soon. He also added they should go back to normal levels in about a week and a half with no rain.

