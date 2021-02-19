Advertisement

Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director surrenders in sex case

Tony Christopher Jay
Tony Christopher Jay(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former high school athletic director was taken into custody on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a student.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, Tony Christopher Jay, 33, of Ellijay, turned himself in at the Wilkes County Jail after an eight-month investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the agency said. The investigation focused on allegations of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

On June 8, the GBI was requested to assist the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation after a complaint was filed concerning Jay allegedly having a sexual relationship with someone while they were a student at the school. The relationship between Jay and the student occurred between August 2018 and May 2019, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

