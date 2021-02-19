Family says missing man was last seen Dec. 31

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are asking for help to find a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Feb. 11.

Deputies say Anthony Tyrone Bryant Jr. Was reported missing by his family last week.

Bryant’s family told investigators that he was last seen at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North in Aiken on December 31, 2020.

Bryant is described as a black male, approximately 5′11″ tall, 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information that would lead to the location of Bryant, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

