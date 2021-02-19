Efforts ramp up to help seniors get access to vaccine appointments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is high across the country. But here at home, sign-ups may be slowing down a bit.

Health officials say many people who are eligible just don’t have the right resources to sign up. But now efforts are underway to change that.

There are busy lines nearly every day at the Richmond County Health Department vaccination site. Yet many are being left out.

“I just went through the regular site and waited on them to call. It went quickly enough. I was really surprised,” Connie Plummer said.

Plummer got her second dose today and helped her parents get an appointment.

But some aren’t as fortunate, as some seniors with no access to the internet and no way to sign up.

“We rely heavily on technology of course our phone lines have been jammed just as others have,” Susan Beckham with the Richmond County DPH, said.

Beckham says the lines are jammed with seniors needing help signing up. So statewide, DPH and the area agencies are filling the void, linking those 65 and older with open appointments and opening a new website.

“It’s a very encouraging and exciting venture for us. We are looking forward to being able to reach those populations where they live,” Beckham said

The health department may bring their mobile vaccine clinics to those communities too.

“I’d say 10 percent of the seniors coming through didn’t have email addresses. No computer and no internet,” Noel Schenck said.

Schenck is also helping book appointments but in a different way. She started a Facebook vaccine help page with 10 of her friends. It’s called GA COVID Vax Help.

“We now have 96 volunteers, and 34 of them are actively booking seniors all day long,” Schenck said.

And at AU Health changes may be coming as well. There’s a possible start for vaccine registration drives.

“We’ve been working in conjunction with some of our partners as well as with the city on opportunities to reach some of those patient populations,” Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU Health said.

AU Health also says they will be doing mainly second dose clinics next week, and they are hopeful to do first dose clinics on Thursday or Saturday at Washington Square.

If you need help getting signed up for vaccination, call the area agency on aging at (706) 210-2018 or call the DPH helpline at (706) 721-5800.

You can also check out the GA COVID Vax Help Facebook group by clicking here.

