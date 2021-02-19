Costco to start offering vaccines in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Costco says it’s going to start offering coronavirus vaccines once they’re available.

It’s part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

On its COVID-19 resource page, Costco says it will offer shots in six states, including South Carolina.

The company says if you want to schedule an appointment with their pharmacy, do it through the website.

