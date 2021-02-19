Advertisement

Costco to start offering vaccines in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Costco says it’s going to start offering coronavirus vaccines once they’re available.

It’s part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

On its COVID-19 resource page, Costco says it will offer shots in six states, including South Carolina.

The company says if you want to schedule an appointment with their pharmacy, do it through the website.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County
Investigators say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn...
Arrest made in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student

Latest News

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Trump turns down meeting with Nikki Haley
Georgia Capitol
Ga. Republicans propose ban on Sunday early voting
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
9 Georgians face charges in U.S. Capitol riot
David Kyle Reeves
N.C. man indicted on charges of threatening to kill president