Advertisement

Augusta set to get $40 million from COVID-19 relief bill

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re also hearing from the Augusta mayor about how much funding the city will get in the pandemic relief bill.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says Augusta is set to get $40 million from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

He says city leaders are already planning for what the money should go towards.

“I’m extremely excited. Anytime you can get additional resources, especially when we look at the challenges of the pandemic. Especially when you talk about the house fatality tourism industry or, for that matter, taxes, when you look at sales tax collections people didn’t spend money like they once did in 2020,” Davis said.

The mayor says he hopes to use funds for the needs at the top of his priority list: addressing homelessness, housing affordability, and government facility needs.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety
This was the scene of a wreck early Feb. 18, 2021, at eastbound mile marker 3 of Interstate 20...
Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Augusta United's new program for athletes
Augusta United programs hopes to open doors for more athletes
North Augusta teen's must-see magic act
Local 13-year-old wants to blow your mind with his magic act
North Augusta teen's must-see magic act
North Augusta teen's must-see magic act
NASA research at Medical College of Georgia
NASA funds $750,000 to bone and muscle mass research in Augusta
NASA research at Medical College of Georgia
NASA research at Medical College of Georgia