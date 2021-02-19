Augusta set to get $40 million from COVID-19 relief bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re also hearing from the Augusta mayor about how much funding the city will get in the pandemic relief bill.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says Augusta is set to get $40 million from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

He says city leaders are already planning for what the money should go towards.

“I’m extremely excited. Anytime you can get additional resources, especially when we look at the challenges of the pandemic. Especially when you talk about the house fatality tourism industry or, for that matter, taxes, when you look at sales tax collections people didn’t spend money like they once did in 2020,” Davis said.

The mayor says he hopes to use funds for the needs at the top of his priority list: addressing homelessness, housing affordability, and government facility needs.

