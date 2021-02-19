Advertisement

AP source: Taijuan Walker, Mets strike $20M, 2-year deal

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have made a late addition to their starting rotation, reaching agreement with Taijuan Walker on a $20 million, two-year contract.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season for Seattle and Toronto. The Mets have shown a willingness to spend under new owner Steven Cohen.

Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, one projected to include Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson. The team hopes to get starter Noah Syndergaard back as soon as June. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last March.

