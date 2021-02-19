AP source: Panthers cut Boston, 2 others to save cap space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in salary cap, cost-cutting moves.

The team will save about $11 million in cap space. The Panthers are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

