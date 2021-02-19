Advertisement

9 Georgians face charges in U.S. Capitol riot

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody combat with police, as lawmakers fled for their lives.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine people from Georgia are now facing charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest one arrested is 49-year-old Verden Nalley earlier this week in Gwinett County.

Earlier this month, the FBI arrested 18-year-old Bruno Cua. He’s the youngest person to be prosecuted.

A federal court denied him bond last week.

In a testimony, officials say Cua’s parents drove him to Washington and his father told him he could climb scaffolding at the Capitol.

