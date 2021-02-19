9 Georgians face charges in U.S. Capitol riot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine people from Georgia are now facing charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest one arrested is 49-year-old Verden Nalley earlier this week in Gwinett County.

Earlier this month, the FBI arrested 18-year-old Bruno Cua. He’s the youngest person to be prosecuted.

A federal court denied him bond last week.

In a testimony, officials say Cua’s parents drove him to Washington and his father told him he could climb scaffolding at the Capitol.

