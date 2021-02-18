Advertisement

Young scores 40, Hawks end skid, slip by Celtics 122-114

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 122-114 win over the Boston Celtics.

Clint Capela finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta earn its first victory over Boston since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds.

Boston got within 118-113 with 13.7 seconds left after Jayson Tatum was fouled on a 3-point attempt. But Atlanta’s Collins connected on four free throws to close it out.  The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. Jayson Tatum had 35 points to lead Celtics.

