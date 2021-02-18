Young scores 40, Hawks end skid, slip by Celtics 122-114

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 122-114 win over the Boston Celtics.

Clint Capela finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta earn its first victory over Boston since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds.

Boston got within 118-113 with 13.7 seconds left after Jayson Tatum was fouled on a 3-point attempt. But Atlanta’s Collins connected on four free throws to close it out. The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. Jayson Tatum had 35 points to lead Celtics.

