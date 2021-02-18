Vaccine appointments start Friday for local Publix store

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Publix’s online reservation system will open Friday morning for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the North Augusta store and several of the chain’s other pharmacies in South Carolina.

The system will open at 7 a.m. for appointments next Monday through Friday. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

Vaccinations will be provided to eligible individuals by appointment only and while supplies last. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future.

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria and South Carolina state/local government employees, and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn whether appointments are available at their nearby store.

The North Augusta store is at 334 E. Martintown Road. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.