Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets

FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Syracuse Mets' Tim Tebow speaks with reporters prior to a minor league baseball game in Syracuse, N.Y. Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. (AP Photo/John Kekis, File)(John Kekis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A.

He played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York’s 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

