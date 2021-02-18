South Carolina has no plans to restrict vaccines to state residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - As North Carolina announced an update to their COVID vaccine guidelines, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist says the Palmetto State has no similar plan.

North Carolina’s health department told clinics they can refuse anyone who does not live, work or otherwise get healthcare in the state.

In South Carolina, there is no requirement to show proof of residency in order to get the vaccine.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has previously said that if South Carolina residents can go to other states to get the vaccine then there is no reason to turn away residents of other states.

Despite the changes to North Carolina’s policy, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says there is no discussion of a similar change in South Carolina.

“It’s possible for this to change for our state, but I’m not aware of any discussions at this time for implementing a residency requirement,” Bell said.

Though South Carolina is still in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, Bell says that the next phase could begin at the end of March.

During the next phase, frontline essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine.

However, during Wednesday’s advisory committee meeting, Bell said only workers who are at the highest risk of being exposed to COVID-19 will be eligible for the vaccine. That means some people in the same company could be eligible while others may not.

Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B are expected to include:

Firefighters

Law enforcement officers

Corrections officers

Food and agricultural workers

Postal workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers,

Those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers

The phase is expected to include more than a half-million people.

