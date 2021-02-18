Some S.C. lawmakers frustrated by COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some South Carolina lawmakers say they are fed up with the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The Palmetto State has received more than 970,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 651,000 have been administered.

That ranks 20th in the nation for the number of doses given out.

Lawmakers just approved Dr. Edard Simmer as the new director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Some leaders say that played a big factor in the state’s slow distribution.

“We are the only state in America that has not had a department of health director for the entire length of the pandemic. That is completely inexcusable,” said state Sen. Mike Fanning.

“South Carolina has been the Wild, Wild West. We had no plan from the get-go.”

DHEC responded to claims of low vaccine numbers, saying doses of the Moderna vaccine were reserved for nursing homes and have not been counted in the total number.

