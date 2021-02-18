Soldiers who fought in Operation Desert Storm look back 30 years later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been nearly thirty years since Operation Desert Storm ended on February 28th, 1991. More than 900,000 U.S. troops fought on the ground and in the air for six months to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait, which they had invaded months earlier.

Some of the men and women who put their lives on the line during the war are still serving our country today. Gerald and Angela Fambro met in training right before being deployed to Kuwait.

“She was in formation in front of me, and I was picking with her the whole time,” said Gerald.

The two were part of the 197th Infantry Brigade, and their job was to supply food, ammunition, and other necessary supplies to troops fighting on the front lines.

“This was our opportunity to really put in action what we were trained to do,” Angela explained.

The Fambro’s weren’t a couple during their time in the Middle East but witnessing tragedy in the desert brought them closer together, and they got married a year and a half after returning home.

“Wartime, peacetime, we’re still the same,” laughed Angela.

Operation Desert Storm also changed Army postal inspector Lula Thompson’s life.

“It was very fulfilling,” Thompson explained. “The role that I played in Desert Storm just shaped my life for the future.”

Thompson wasn’t on the front lines fighting, but she set up a post office to help soldiers communicate with their loved ones.

“Letters played a key role because that was your front door to your family back home,” she noted.

Thompson was also one of the first to bring soldiers good news.

“They would come through the postal service when they were transitioning back after,” said Thompson. “That was one of my proudest moment to be able to say hey, it’s time for you to go home.”

Today, Thompson works for the U.S. Third Army as a training administrator, and Gerald Fambro is also part of the U.S. Army Central. He’s actually returned to Kuwait since Desert Storm.

“To see what we’re doing, to see the commitment we have to make sure they remain free, that we provide services to the Middle East, my hats go off to the men and women that currently serve and their leadership,” Fambro explained.

These three heroes’ service is now in the history books, and thirty years later, they’re still grateful to serve our country.

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” said Thompson. “I am proud to be an American.”

To those who lost loved ones during Desert Storm, these soldiers know this is a sad anniversary, and they want the community to understand and appreciate the sacrifice of the hundreds of men and women who died during the mission.

They also encourage young men and women to consider joining the armed forces. They say it was the best and most rewarding decision of their lives.

