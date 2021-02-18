Advertisement

Rain puts a damper on today’s plans for Aiken Fest

(KVLY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With heavy rainfall drenching the CSRA today, a fair-like festival will not open today in Aiken as originally planned.

Offered by Reithoffer Shows, the Aiken Fest was supposed to start today and run through Feb. 28 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

However, today’s weather made the start date unrealistic.

It promised more than 20 rides, plenty of food vendors, and prizes to win at the games.

If the original plan is followed whenever the festival does start, gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. Closing is crowd-dependent.

The gate entrance fee with no rides will be $5 and free for children age 5 and younger.

The fee for entry and unlimited rides sits at $20 during the week, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages. There will also be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

As for keeping everyone safe, Reithoffer Shows will be implementing these guidelines:

  • Check guests’ temperatures upon entrance.
  • Recommend masks (masks are recommended but not required).
  • Encourage social distancing.
  • Provide lots of hand-sanitizing stations.
  • Sanitize rides on a regular schedule.
  • Use touchless technology for credit card purchases.
  • Modify seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

For more information, visit AikenFestival.com.

