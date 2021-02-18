Advertisement

Pacers edge Metress, Augusta 71-69

By USC Aiken Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team notched a 71-69 victory at Augusta Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 8-5 overall and 7-5 in league play. The Jaguars stand at 6-6 overall and 4-6 in the PBC.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice’s team was led by Anyeuri Castillo’s 19 points on seven-of-12 shooting. Tehree Horn accounted for 16 points while Latreavin Black chipped in 13 points, six boards and four assists. Gus Rowland distributed five assists in the victory.

Tied at 12-12, Castillo buried a three-point shot off a pass from Black. A Tyler Johnson lay-up pushed the margin to five at the 11:25 mark. Leading 19-15, Horn canned a jumper. Johnson found Castillo for a bucket before Horn nailed a shot, extending the lead to 10 at 25-15.

Damontez Oliver and Castillo made three-point shots on back-to-back possessions for a 33-20 advantage with 4:04 to go in the half. After the Jaguars pulled within eight, Gus Rowland found Castillo for a three-ball, giving the visitors a 40-29 edge at intermission.

Augusta outscored USC Aiken 21-9 to start the second half, gaining a 50-49 lead with 11:01 to play. From that point forward, it was a back-and-forth affair.

Trailing 63-61, Horn took a pass from Rowland and drilled a three-point shot with 2:41 to go. Moments later, Black secured an offensive board, kicked it to Horn who once again dialed up a long-distance basket. A Jaguar score with 19 ticks on the clock made it 67-65.

With 15 seconds to go, Horn was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Darius Bell fought off two AU student-athletes to grab the board. After being fouled, Bell hit two free throws, pushing the score to 69-65. USC Aiken committed a foul with two seconds remaining and the Jaguars hit a free throw. After missing the second charity toss, Black made two free throws for a 71-66 lead. The Jaguars hit a three-point shot at the buzzer for the final score.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 26-of-59 from the floor (44.1 percent), including 11-of-25 from the three-point stripe (44.0 percent). The Pacers converted eight turnovers into 15 points. Vanderslice’s team recorded 15 offensive boards and tallied 18 second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Francis Marion at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Elderly couple found dead at residence on Hale Street
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Chiefs cornerback and Strom Thurmond alum poses with fans during a public appearance at...
Antonio Hamilton holds meet and greet with fans
Butler boys and girls win 4-AA tournament
Bailey leads No. 19 Tennessee over South Carolina, 93-73
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley...
Young scores 40, Hawks end skid, slip by Celtics 122-114