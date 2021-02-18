Ossoff to tour Fort Gordon on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will pay a visit Friday to Fort Gordon as part of a couple of days meeting with Georgia constituents and key state leaders to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them and discuss relief efforts he supports.

The Democrat will tour the installation with post leadership, meet with both senior and junior enlisted personnel, discuss the COVID-19 response and tour the post’s state-of-the-art Cyber Center of Excellence.

The Augusta visit will follow a day of interacting with constituents in Atlanta during tours Thursday of Grady Memorial Hospital and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

