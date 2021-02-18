Advertisement

Ossoff to tour Fort Gordon on Friday

CORRECTS CITY TO ATLANTA Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at...
CORRECTS CITY TO ATLANTA Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during Georgia's Senate runoff elections, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.(Branden Camp | AP Photo/Branden Camp)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will pay a visit Friday to Fort Gordon as part of a couple of days meeting with Georgia constituents and key state leaders to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them and discuss relief efforts he supports.

The Democrat will tour the installation with post leadership, meet with both senior and junior enlisted personnel, discuss the COVID-19 response and tour the post’s state-of-the-art Cyber Center of Excellence.

The Augusta visit will follow a day of interacting with constituents in Atlanta during tours Thursday of Grady Memorial Hospital and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

MORE | Ga. Senate panel backs IDs mandate for absentee voting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Ga. Senate panel backs IDs mandate for absentee voting
Football
Ga. Senate to consider letting home-schoolers play in public school sports
Rain puts a damper on today’s plans for Aiken Fest
South Carolina COVID-19 vaccinations
South Carolina has no plans to restrict vaccinations to state residents