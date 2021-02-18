Advertisement

Ohio community leaders beg Senators for more pandemic assistance

By Kyle Midura
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two Ohio community leaders tell Congress federal coronavirus recovery is falling short, failing their communities and the country.

Jyoshu Tsushima with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus spends most days in housing court, fighting to keep his impoverished clients from losing their homes. Thursday, he sought to convince senators that they need to do more to protect Americans from the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every morning is chaotic and so many tenants fall through the cracks, leaving court knowing they have to move their families elsewhere, in the dead of winter, in the middle of a pandemic,” he wrote in prepared remarks, adding, “none of my clients chose their race, or to be poor, or to die more easily from COVID, the rest of us however have a choice in either taking action, or in being bystanders to the consequences of this pandemic.”

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest more than half-a-million Ohioans could face eviction. Tsushima argues the national eviction moratorium isn’t providing nearly enough legal protection and minorities are disproportionately squeezed.

“They are not hanging by a thread,” he said of those who cannot afford their rent or basic necessities, “they are constantly waiting for one to be thrown down to save them.”

Ohio Mayor Jamael ‘Tito’ Brown (D-Youngstown) said a national rescue effort must focus on public health, housing, transportation, and small business. “The needs of the City of Youngstown are no different from other communities across the nation,” he said, “we need immediate relief during these difficult times.”

Brown said the city’s, struggle with the pandemic is compounded by its history, having never fully-recovered from the breakdown of the local steel industry nearly half-a-century ago.

“COVID has been an extraordinary crisis, no question about it,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) But he and most of his Republican colleagues note that Congress already invested trillions, and the national economy is strengthening.

Toomey argues the president’s $1.9-trillion Covid relief proposal is too costly and extends well beyond need.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) presided over the hearing. Afterwards, he brushed aside cost concerns raised by Republicans. “We’ve got to win against this virus. Whatever it takes, and we’ve got to get this economy back whatever it takes. If we don’t, what we give the next generation, we should be ashamed of,” he said.

Unlike with previous relief bills, Democrats are preparing to push the current proposal through without banking on any support from the other side. Extra unemployment assistance passed in an earlier relief package expires in mid-March. Democrats are targeting that date for green-lighting the next round of emergency funding.

While the federal debt exceeds $20-trillion lawmakers can keep spending. Most states are required to balance their budget – Congress is not.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
Investigators say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn...
Arrest made in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster signs fetal heartbeat bill; lawsuit already filed
CORRECTS CITY TO ATLANTA Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at...
Ossoff to tour Fort Gordon on Friday
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Ga. Senate panel backs ID mandate for absentee voting
An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election...
Democrats decry scant access to Georgia voting bill hearings
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run