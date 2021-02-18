Ivy League cancels spring sports conference season again
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season, the conference presidents announced.
The move came nearly a year after the conference was the first to cancel its postseason basketball tournament.
The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools measures to protect everyone on campus.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.