Ivy League cancels spring sports conference season again

In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Harvard players, students and fans celebrate their 45-27...
In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Harvard players, students and fans celebrate their 45-27 win over Yale after an NCAA college football game at Fenway Park in Boston. Harvard defeated Yale. The Ivy League has canceled all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season, the conference presidents announced.

The move came nearly a year after the conference was the first to cancel its postseason basketball tournament.

The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools measures to protect everyone on campus.

