Advertisement

House pushes anew for paid parental leave for state workers

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s House of Representatives is trying again to give paid parental leave to state workers, teachers and university employees.

The House voted 155-2 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 146, which would offer three weeks of paid parental leave any time to those nearly 250,000 workers after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

“We feel like this is a positive step forward for our state,” Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, told the House on Tuesday

The measure mirrors a bill that sailed through the House last year and failed in the Senate in the final hours of the session. House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, has made the measure one of his priorities.

Currently, state employees in Georgia are eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave as required by federal law.

Both mothers and fathers could use the leave. An employee would qualify after six months of continuous employment with a government agency, college or school. The measure does not cover leave to care for sick family members or to take care of personal medical problems. It also does not cover nongovernmental employers

Gaines notes that President Donald Trump had supported paid parental leave for federal employees and had called for Congress to mandate that private employers offer paid parental leave.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina

Latest News

The Columbia County School District will hold a job fair to hire bus drivers, nutrition...
Columbia County School District to hold February job fair
Soccer ball picture
Bill to let home-schoolers in public school sports advances
2 found dead in residence on Hale Street
2 found dead in residence on Hale Street
SC Heartbeat Bill headed to governor's desk
SC Heartbeat Bill headed to governor's desk