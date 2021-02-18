Advertisement

Hephzibah High School transitions to learn at home instruction

By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A high school in the Richmond County School System adds to the growing list of schools that have transitioned to learn at-home instruction.

Hephzibah High School will transition beginning Friday, February 19, and will reopen on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. High school students should have received assignments for Friday learning.

In the meantime, students from these schools are switching to at-home instruction and won’t return to campus until Feb. 22.

  • Willis Foreman Elementary School
  • Deer Chase Elementary School
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
  • Langford Middle School
  • Pine Hill Middle School

There is no impact to virtual learners.

Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup should call 706-826-1122.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
Investigators say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn...
Arrest made in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student

Latest News

Columbia County residents are hopeful as Publix and Walmart locations in the county will offer...
Vaccine appointments start Friday for local Publix store
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster signs fetal heartbeat bill; lawsuit already filed
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Richmond County COVID-19 shots canceled due to rain
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
Augusta GreenJackets release 2021 schedule, auditions for National Anthem singers