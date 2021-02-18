Ga. Senate to consider letting home-schoolers play in public school sports

ATLANTA (AP) — The group that oversees high school athletics and activities in Georgia is endorsing a plan allowing home-schooled athletes play on their local public school team.

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines tells the Senate Education and Youth Committee that “it’s time” to allow participation.

The bill lets students in grades 6-12 take part in sports or other extracurricular activities when they take at least one online course facilitated by the local public school system.

The Senate committee passed the bill Wednesday, sending it on to the full Senate for more debate.

Hines says GHSA still has some concerns, such as making sure local school boards maintain their autonomy to decide how students participate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.