First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player

By Photojournalist Erin Tallent
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember us telling you about Johnston Elementary first-grader Lamere Johnson.

He was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before birth, and now seven years later, he’s been on a journey to get a heart transplant.

His school started to sell paper hearts, Lamere’s Hearts, to help him raise money for a real one. But on Thursday, Lamere got a $30,000 donation from a very special someone.

It came from a Strom Thurmond High School alum who went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs: Antonio Hamilton.

