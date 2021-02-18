Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a $340 million, 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The 14-year deal is the longest in MLB history.

Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, signed a 13-year, $325 million deal with Miami in 2015. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.