Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by...
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by Wil Myers during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the team's National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a $340 million, 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The 14-year deal is the longest in MLB history.

Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, signed a 13-year, $325 million deal with Miami in 2015. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019.

