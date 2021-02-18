Advertisement

Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey.

The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. The Falcons cleared $6.25 million by releasing Allen, a four-time team captain, and another $4.5 million by cutting Bailey.

There may be more cost-cutting moves ahead for the Falcons, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. The Falcons, coming off a 4-12 season, have new leadership with coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

