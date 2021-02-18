Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT. SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY IN SOUTHERN CSRA.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the CSRA through Friday morning. Rain totals are expected to reach 1-2″ for the central and northern CSRA, but southern CSRA counties could see 2-3″+. Flood prone areas should stay weather aware today and Friday. LATEST ALERTS

Flood prone areas should stay weather aware Thursday and Friday morning.
Flood prone areas should stay weather aware Thursday and Friday morning.(WRDW)

Widespread showers and scattered storms are expected into early today as our next area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will stay warmer this morning in the mid to upper 40s in the northern and central CSRA, but 50s and 60s in the southern CSRA. Wedge conditions are expected to develop into this morning with northeast winds between 5-10 mph. This will likely cause temperatures to drop through most of the day.

Rain chances will be high today as the area of low pressure continues through the region. Thunderstorms look likely Thursday and some could be severe in the southern CSRA. There will be a big spread in temperatures today with wedge conditions in place. Highs will remain in the 40s in the northern CSRA, but will reach the 60s in the southern CSRA. Rain totals through Thursday night look to be between 2-2.5″ with isolated areas getting 3″+. Isolated flooding issues will be possible Thursday through early Friday. If you encounter a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND - DON’T DROWN!

Showers will continue tonight into the first half of Friday. The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing later in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the mid 40s early and gradually warm up to the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-12 mph.

It’s going to be chilly early Saturday with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies expected Saturday as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will be light during the day.

Temperatures will cool back down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day.

Another rain maker looks to move through next Monday before clearing out Tuesday.

