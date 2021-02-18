Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM FRIDAY.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the CSRA through Friday morning. Most of the CSRA has seen 1.5-2.5″ of rain with an additional 1-2″ expected this evening through early Friday. Flood prone areas should stay weather aware today and Friday. LATEST ALERTS

Flood prone areas should stay weather aware through early Friday.
Flood prone areas should stay weather aware through early Friday.(WRDW)

Showers will continue this evening into tonight and the first half of Friday. The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing later in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the low 40s early and gradually warm up to the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-12 mph.

It’s going to be chilly early Saturday with lows in low 30s. Sunny skies expected Saturday as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will be light during the day. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures will cool back down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day.

Another rain maker looks to move through Monday. Lows early Monday will be in the mid 40s. Highs later in the day should be warmer in the mid to low 60s. No current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday.

We are expecting to be dry again by Tuesday with lows early in the upper 30s and highs later in the day in the mid 60s. Nice weather should stick around next Wednesday with highs getting close to 70!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Heavy Rain Today, Clearing Friday Into The Weekend
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heavy rain and storms anticipated tonight through Friday morning. Isolated flooding and severe...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Severe Outlook
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding issues across the CSRA Thursday into Friday morning.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale