Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the CSRA through Friday morning. Most of the CSRA has seen 1.5-2.5″ of rain with an additional 1-2″ expected this evening through early Friday. Flood prone areas should stay weather aware today and Friday. LATEST ALERTS

Flood prone areas should stay weather aware through early Friday. (WRDW)

Showers will continue this evening into tonight and the first half of Friday. The area of low pressure should be moving east of the region Friday with gradual clearing later in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures Friday are expected to start in the low 40s early and gradually warm up to the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-12 mph.

It’s going to be chilly early Saturday with lows in low 30s. Sunny skies expected Saturday as high pressure sits over the region. Winds will be light during the day. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures will cool back down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day.

Another rain maker looks to move through Monday. Lows early Monday will be in the mid 40s. Highs later in the day should be warmer in the mid to low 60s. No current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday.

We are expecting to be dry again by Tuesday with lows early in the upper 30s and highs later in the day in the mid 60s. Nice weather should stick around next Wednesday with highs getting close to 70!

