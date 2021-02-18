Crippling weather elsewhere continues to hinder vaccine supply here

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that winter weather elsewhere in the country will most likely lead to “widespread delays” of COVID-19 vaccine shipments, including here in the CSRA.

The conditions are expected to get worse, impacting two major hubs that multiple states rely on to get their vaccine doses — the Fedex facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville, Ky.

Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.

Here in our area, Augusta University Health says it’s seeing delays in its vaccine shipments.

Officials with AU Health say this could put a pause on the distribution, but they said if you’ve already signed up for a vaccine appointment, your dose should still be available.

Meanwhile over at University Hospital, the staff has already pushed one of its clinics to next week in preparation for potential delays.

In South Carolina, the situation is much the same.

“Delays have occurred statewide both Tuesday and Wednesday, expect some of the same Thursday,” said Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the long run DHEC officials predict these delays will have an overall small impact on the state’s distribution process. That’s because vaccine providers have made it clear that if they have the supply, they can get shots into arms at a rapid pace.

“As far as the overall vaccine rollout goes, it will just be a blip,” explained Davidson. “The supply will all be coming and I’m pretty confident given that providers continually tell us that they can do more vaccinations than we have supply, I can only imagine they will make up for lost time.”

Across the country

The icy blast across much of the U.S. has injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive just when it was gathering speed.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said doses expected this week were delayed by weather elsewhere in the country, forcing the city to hold off making 30,000 to 35,000 vaccination appointments.

One public health expert said the delays were unacceptable.

“Having vaccine centers take snow days is just going to back things up more than they already are,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The virus doesn’t take snow days.”

Adalja said people in charge of vaccination efforts must find ways to be more resilient to weather, “just like mailmen can deliver the mail through sleet or snow.” He suggested clinics use better contingency plans. The goal, he said, must be “a continuous assembly line of vaccines going into people’s arms.”

In Washington, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said: “People are working as hard as they can, given the importance of getting the vaccines to the states and to providers, but there is an impact on deliveries.”

He added that in places where vaccination sites are closed, like Texas, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours once they are open.

“We want to make sure that as we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms, that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground,” he said.

Some shipments of the vaccine made by Pfizer were delayed in the South because of the storm, but the company was unaware of any weather-related vaccine spoilage, said company spokesman Eamonn Nolan. Pfizer’s vaccines, which must be kept frozen at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, are shipped with dry ice in temperature-controlled containers that last up to 10 days unopened.

The U.S. is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden’s first month in office.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from people receiving their second dose. The pace of first-dose vaccinations has been largely steady over the past several weeks, hovering around an average of 900,000 shots per day.

Biden is on track to blow past his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office — though the pace must pick up even further to meet his plans to vaccinate nearly all adults by the end of the summer.

The White House also said the government will ramp up genetic analysis of coronavirus samples from around the country to gain information on where more infectious and potentially deadlier mutations may be spreading.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.