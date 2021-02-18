Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 20 early Thursday.
The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. at eastbound mile marker 3, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A witness reported that a pickup was stuck under an 18-wheeler.
The crash occurred as rain was falling across the CSRA at the start of a day that could bring severe weather.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.