Crash reported on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 20 early Thursday.

The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. at eastbound mile marker 3, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A witness reported that a pickup was stuck under an 18-wheeler.

The crash occurred as rain was falling across the CSRA at the start of a day that could bring severe weather .

