COVID-19 updates: White House report has mixed news for Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While coronavirus numbers seem to continue on a promising trend, the latest report from the White House coronavirus task force says Georgia has some of the worst COVID-19 death rates in the country.

The report says new daily cases have taken a big dip.

The Peach State now ranks 12th in new daily cases. That’s a change from its 10th spot a week ago.

Georgia is also now fifth for hospitalizations, one step down from fourth two weeks ago.

But the state rose from eighth to sixth for new deaths last week.

Why do symptoms linger so long for some?

The medical world is still trying to learn more about why COVID-19 symptoms last weeks and even months longer in some people.

They’re called long haulers.

Charleston, S.C., health care worker Sarah Simon is one of them.

Eight months after contracting the disease, she’s still suffering effects like changed smell and taste, and dealing with occasional brain fog.

She isn’t alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies show 50 percent to 80 percent of people experience some symptoms at least three months after contracting the disease.

“It’s just a huge world of unknowns. We don’t know when we’re going to get better. We don’t know when any of this is going to go away. That’s the hardest part about being a log hauler,” Simon said.

Doctors don’t know if these issues are permanent because the full effects of covid are still unknown.

Right now, there are ways to treat long-term symptoms of COVID, but no complete cures.

Vaccine seems to protect against variants

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Pfizer vaccine appears to protect against some variants, like the South African one.

Researchers tested it by creating versions of the virus and studied them against blood samples from people who were vaccinated.

Although the blood samples with variants had less antibody activity, the virus was still neutralized.

As of Thursday morning, there were about 1,300 total known variant cases in the U.S.

Counterfeit masks keep popping up

We’re a year into the pandemic, and health care workers nationwide are still facing a shortage with personal protection equipment, especially N95 masks.

Federal investigators are now cracking down on people selling fake personal protection gear.

In recent weeks, they have found multiple warehouses in different cities with a total of 11 million counterfeit masks.

Authorities say they were about to be sent to frontline workers.

The Department of Homeland Security believes the fake masks are coming from China.

The company 3M says it has filed legal actions in more than 20 states.

It’s also received more than 11,000 reports worldwide of fraud and suspected counterfeiting.

Also in the news ...

If you need to stock up on some new masks, there are a couple free mask giveaways today in our area. Gerald Jones Ford on Wrightsboro Road is giving away packs of 20 masks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fairway Ford in Evans is also giving away maksks from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The giveaways are part of a nationwide donation effort by Ford.

