Columbia County School District to hold February job fair

By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will hold a job fair to hire bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

The fair will be held on February 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Evans Middle School, located at 4785 Hereford Farm Rd in Evans.

Staff members from the Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations, and Department of School Nutrition will be there to provide interested candidates with an overview of the jobs and answer any questions.

All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview. Business attire is suggested.

While attending the fair, all candidates must social distance and wear face coverings. Covering may be removed when seated at their own discretion.

To be a bus driver with the Columbia County School District, the applicant must pass these requirements:

  • Must be 21 years of age
  • Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings
  • Must have a safe driving record
  • Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students.

A Commercial Driver’s License is also required to drive a school bus. The district does offer paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after employment.

All interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

You can find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net

