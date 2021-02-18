Advertisement

Butler boys and girls win 4-AA tournament

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Butler Bulldogs are taking home two region championships. Both the butler boys and girls earned victories on Wednesday to claim the 4-AA region tournament titles.

The Butler boys defeated Laney 71-56. The girls defeated Josey 37-35. Each will have home court advantage for at least two rounds in the upcoming state tournament.

