Butler boys and girls win 4-AA tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Butler Bulldogs are taking home two region championships. Both the butler boys and girls earned victories on Wednesday to claim the 4-AA region tournament titles.

The Butler boys defeated Laney 71-56. The girls defeated Josey 37-35. Each will have home court advantage for at least two rounds in the upcoming state tournament.

