Advertisement

Buster Posey works out arm in offseason firing dirty diapers

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Buster Posey has spent the past seven months in serious multitasking mode, working to stay in baseball shape while on full-time dad duty to two sets of twins.

He opted out of playing for the San Francisco Giants during the shortened 2020 season to care for premature adopted twin girls.

He watched as many of the games as he could and San Francisco missed the playoffs on the final day of the season without him.

Now, Posey is thrilled to be back on the diamond with the Giants and feeling as healthy as ever.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Elderly couple found dead at residence on Hale Street
Deputy Timothy Mashburn
Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home
File image
Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Chiefs cornerback and Strom Thurmond alum poses with fans during a public appearance at...
Antonio Hamilton holds meet and greet with fans
Pacers edge Metress, Augusta 71-69
Butler boys and girls win 4-AA tournament
Bailey leads No. 19 Tennessee over South Carolina, 93-73
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley...
Young scores 40, Hawks end skid, slip by Celtics 122-114