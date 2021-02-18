Buster Posey works out arm in offseason firing dirty diapers

(AP) - Buster Posey has spent the past seven months in serious multitasking mode, working to stay in baseball shape while on full-time dad duty to two sets of twins.

He opted out of playing for the San Francisco Giants during the shortened 2020 season to care for premature adopted twin girls.

He watched as many of the games as he could and San Francisco missed the playoffs on the final day of the season without him.

Now, Posey is thrilled to be back on the diamond with the Giants and feeling as healthy as ever.

