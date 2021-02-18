Advertisement

Broken clubs behind him, Koepka feeling better about game

Brooks Koepka waves to the crowd after making his birdie putt on the 15th hole during the...
Brooks Koepka waves to the crowd after making his birdie putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka was so frustrated that he broke his irons over his knee — twice. He was coming off three missed cuts in a row and frustrated trying to get his game back.

And then he won the Phoenix Open and all is well again. Koepka arrived at Riviera for the Genesis Invitational with a healthy dose of confidence and the same set of irons. Dustin Johnson also is coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia. He has no confidence issues at all.

They are part of the strongest field of the year at one of the best courses.

