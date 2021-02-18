Broken clubs behind him, Koepka feeling better about game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka was so frustrated that he broke his irons over his knee — twice. He was coming off three missed cuts in a row and frustrated trying to get his game back.

And then he won the Phoenix Open and all is well again. Koepka arrived at Riviera for the Genesis Invitational with a healthy dose of confidence and the same set of irons. Dustin Johnson also is coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia. He has no confidence issues at all.

They are part of the strongest field of the year at one of the best courses.

